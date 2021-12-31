All About the Little Things

Hartley gushed about the small aspects of newlywed life that have added to his relationship with Stause.

“I’m an early riser, so when I hear her coming down the stairs in the morning, I turn on the coffee maker for her and get espresso going. She really loves that I do that,” the Illinois native exclusively told Us in March 2018, referring to his wife as “the best,” adding, “We really are all about staying in recently, cooking together, watching movies and that sort of thing.”