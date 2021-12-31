All About Timing

The Smallville alum opened up about how “everything is easier” since he tied the knot with Pernas.

“Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I remet her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency — I’m just at peace with myself,” Hartley shared with Haute Living. “I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.”