Knowing the Difference

After getting married to the Blood & Treasure star in May 2021, Hartley reflected on how his view of marriage has changed.

“It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard,” he detailed to Haute Living in December 2021. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”