Pets

Justin Theroux Gushes Over Dog Kuma for Her Gotcha Day: Thanks for ‘Being My Gray Shadow’

By
Justin Theroux Gushes Over Dog Kuma for Her Gotcha Day 3
 Courtesy of Justin Theroux/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

A Beautiful Smile

Theroux occasionally posts images of Kuma Photoshopped into classic movies like E.T. and Grey Gardens.

Back to top