Pets

Justin Theroux Gushes Over Dog Kuma for Her Gotcha Day: Thanks for ‘Being My Gray Shadow’

By
Justin Theroux Gushes Over Dog Kuma for Her Gotcha Day
 Courtesy of Justin Theroux/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

On the Road

Kuma often rides shotgun on car trips with Theroux.

Back to top