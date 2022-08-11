Pit Bull Advocacy

In February 2020, the bar owner posed with his beloved canine and called attention to a Denver City Council meeting that was being held for a vote to overturn the city’s Pit Bull Ban.

Mayor Michael Hancock initially vetoed the Council’s February vote to end the 30-year ban, citing concerns of someone being hurt following a repeal. Theroux and Kuma were ultimately successful in their advocacy, however, as the ban was overturned in the November 2020 election as a ballot measure by 65 percent of the city’s voters.