Pics Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Hang Out in Trailer on Set After They Were Spotted Holding Hands By Meredith Nardino November 26, 2019 MEGA 7 8 / 7 Denying the Rumors Despite speculation, an insider revealed to Us that the costars “are like brother and sister.” Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News