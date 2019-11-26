OMG See Photos of Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With ‘Palmer’ Costar Alisha Wainwright By Johnni Macke November 26, 2019 MEGA / @themegaagency 10 11 / 10 Hand Holding The two costars were photographed holding hands under the table while partying on the bar’s balcony. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News