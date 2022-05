March 2022

“I don’t really want to keep things private, because I’m proud of the love that I have,” the musician told Time during her Women of the Year interview. “I’m very happy. It’s natural to want to share that. And I don’t want to come across like a robot — I think people like me because I share who I am. But you also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart.”