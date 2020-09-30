It’s a slow burn. Kacey Musgraves is selling her nearly 100-year-old Nashville home amid split from her estranged husband, Ruston Kelly.

The “High Horse” singer’s Tennessee pad, which she once shared with Kelly, 32, is 1,293 square feet and located in the Maplewood Heights area of Nashville. The cozy house features two bedrooms, one bath and is listed at $359,000.

Built in 1926, the charming residence is small but mighty. It contains the original hardwood floors, all-white kitchen and wood doors that open to a screened-in porch. The cottage also includes a sunroom and detached shed.

The Grammy winner’s living room and dining room renovations were previously featured on A Beautiful Mess’ blog. At the time, Musgraves, also 32, showed off her pink couch, brass chandelier, custom cactus marquee lights and white fireplace.

The dining room showcased the exposed staircase, a marble-topped island in the kitchen and wooden stools and matching dining table.

Musgraves put the home on the market two months after she filed for divorce from the “Radio Cloud” crooner in July, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple were married nearly three years before announcing their separation.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.”

Despite going their separate ways, the duo — who tied the knot in October 2017 — have been showing each other support the past couple of months.

After Kelly released his new single, “Pressure” two weeks after the pair called it quits, Musgraves promoted the song via Twitter.

Kelly returned the favor, gushing about his estranged wife on her 32nd birthday in late July. “I’m in your corner,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

A month later, the “Silver Linings” singer shared her own birthday tribute to the “Mockingbird” musician, writing, “I got your back.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the Golden, Texas, native was having a hard time in the aftermath of the breakup.

“Kacey has been really upset about her split, but she was the one who initiated the split,” the insider told Us. “

Scroll down to see the sweet Nashville home before it goes off the market.