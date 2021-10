August 2021

The songwriter painted a picture of her post-split life with one of the lead singles from Star-Crossed, titled “Justified.” In the first verse, she sings, “It was a fun, strange summer / I rolled on, didn’t think of you / We lost touch with each other / Fall came and I had to move.”

The record’s title track, on the other hand, tells the story of “two lovers ripped right at the seams” who “woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came.”