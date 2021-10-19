February 2021

“It’s nothing more than [growing apart],” the Grammy winner told Rolling Stone while addressing her divorce for the first time. “It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed. … Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general.”

The “Golden Hour” singer continued, “I think I live best by myself. I think it’s OK to realize that. I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age — we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to imprint on your code. It kind of erodes boundaries. So, I’m trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things.”