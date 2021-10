May 2021

Nearly one year after the duo called it quits, Musgraves reflected on the “crumbling” feeling she experienced during her marriage. “I could have coasted for another couple of years, just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things,” she said in the June/July issue of Elle. “I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside. I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken.”