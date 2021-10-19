September 2021

Following her long-term relationship with Kelly, the country star was thrown “back to ground zero” in the dating world, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. She recalled feeling “let down” by someone she’d been seeing after her split who promised to visit her over Thanksgiving.

“It was kind of my first few steps into exploring being a single 30-something-year-old person, after a marriage and … nothing for nothing,” she said, admitting she was “really disappointed” by modern dating. “After a huge point in my career, more notoriety, it was a really naked place. We live in this hookup culture, and I’m for it. I’m for whatever makes you feel happy, as long as it’s safe, doesn’t hurt other people, fine. But I’ve just never experienced that, the dating app culture and all that. … It was a little shocking.”