Everything Kacey Musgraves Has Said About Love and Moving On After Ruston Kelly Split

 Broadimage/Shutterstock
September 2021

“There’s nothing more relatable than sadness,” Musgraves told The Guardian of using her breakup as inspiration for her music. “Actually, going into Golden Hour, I was nervous that I was going to be completely f–ked when it came to creation, because at that point in my life I was happy. It was nice to know that you didn’t have to suffer to create good art. I’m glad I had that experience, and this, I think, just allowed me to dig even more into the pain I was feeling, the trauma.”

The songs that made the final cut of Star-Crossed were “a time capsule of all my feelings over the last year,” she said, helping her “to transform my trauma and my pain into something else.”

