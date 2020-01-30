Pets

Kacey Musgraves Introduces Her ‘Lil Pound Puppy’ Named Pepper to Social Media 1 Day After Bringing Her Home

Kacey Musgraves Rescue Puppy
Meet Pepper

Musgraves introduced her new fur baby to social media one day after rescuing her.

