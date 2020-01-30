Pets Kacey Musgraves Introduces Her ‘Lil Pound Puppy’ Named Pepper to Social Media 1 Day After Bringing Her Home By Meredith Nardino January 30, 2020 Courtesy of Kacey Musgraves/Instagram 3 1 / 3 Meet Pepper Musgraves introduced her new fur baby to social media one day after rescuing her. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News