Pete Davidson

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Kaia had moved on with the Saturday Night Live alum, with a source revealing, “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.”

Amid their whirlwind romance, a second source told Us that the Becoming By Cindy Crawford author was on board with the relationship.

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy. Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved,” the insider noted. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

The duo went their separate ways in January 2020.