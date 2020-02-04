Chris Lopez

While Lopez rarely appears on the MTV series, Lowry started quietly seeing him in 2016. The twosome welcomed their first child together, Lux, in August 2017. While their relationship quickly became on-again, off-again, the reality TV personality told Us in January 2019 that the duo are always in each other’s lives.

“I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!” she quipped at the time.

In February 2020, Us confirmed that the duo are expecting their second child together.