Javi Marroquin

Lowry met Marroquin while she was working at a mall in late 2011. After they were photographed kissing that December, the reality star confirmed their relationship in January 2012. Eight months later, the duo secretly tied the knot at a Pennsylvania courthouse. She announced their engagement shortly after the private ceremony, and fans learned the truth that November. Lowry and Marroquin wed again in front of MTV cameras in September 2013 when she was pregnant with son Lincoln, who was born that November.

Speculation that the pair were on the rocks first surfaced in late 2015 while Marroquin, who served in the Air Force, was deployed in Qatar. Lowry filed for divorce after three years of marriage in May 2016.

“Our first priority is Lincoln’s happiness and Isaac’s happiness. Our second is for them to see both of their parents happy, and together we’re both not happy,” he told Us at the time. “I think we both decided that this is the best move and she’ll be happy and I’ll be happy.”

Lowry revealed in June 2018 that the twosome “talked about getting back together” after they hooked up post-split, but opted not to.

“We both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work. I regret even having those conversations,” she tweeted at the time. “I regret filming about it. And hooking up w/ him as I know people from the reunion leaked that.”