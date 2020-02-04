Jordan Wenner

Shortly after Lowry split from Rivera, she started dating her Sport Authority coworker — when she was still living with Rivera’s parents. Lowry detailed her 2011 breakup from Wenner in her 2014 memoir, Pride Over Pity.

“After such a solid year together, I was disappointed that Jordan had become so caught up in the attention that the show had brought him. I don’t think he had any real intention of going through with this move, but at the time I couldn’t help but leap to conclusions. I really loved him so the betrayal stung,” she wrote.

She also admitted to cheating on Wenner with Rivera in the book. “Cheating never leads to a happy ending. It certainly didn’t for us. Cheating on someone is a heavy burden, worse than any other mistake you can make in a relationship. Cheating is cold, selfish, and heartless. I had committed a cardinal sin in my book. You’d be surprised sometimes what you’re capable of,” she wrote.