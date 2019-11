Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

The couple spent Valentine’s Day weekend in 2019 in Boston. After a night of karaoke and dancing, Bristowe and Tartick hunkered down in their hotel suite with some pals for a NBA All-Star Game watch party. “It’s exhausting being one of the guys,” Bristowe wrote alongside an Instagram video of the commotion happening around her. They later headed out to a club where Tartick held — and kissed — the former Bachelorette’s hand while they danced.