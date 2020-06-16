Celebrating Achievements

After it was announced in June 2020 that Bristowe was cast on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, the couple commemorated the milestone by dancing around their home together. Tartick also honored his love’s accomplishment by sharing a supportive statement via Instagram.

“Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals … 5 years later from making her debut on ABC we’re heading to LA to make that dream come true,” he wrote. “Mirrorball or not, you did it again … checked another box off your bucket list! And I’m freakin’ here for it!”