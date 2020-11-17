Cheering Her On

After giving an emotional DWTS performance in honor of her late childhood friend in November 2020, Bristowe raved over Tartick’s never-ending support. “Jason is literally the most supportive human being on the planet,” she told Us at the time. “He’s such a logical thinker and I’m such an emotional thinker that sometimes it’s hard for him to separate the two. But this week he’s been really, really good at being there for me emotionally and just understanding and telling me what I wanted to hear. He’s been absolutely incredible.”

Though she said the coronavirus pandemic would make it “hard to celebrate” a potential mirrorball win, she already picked out the perfect place for it in her and Tartick’s home. “I’m gonna put it on the top of my [Christmas] tree,” she teased.