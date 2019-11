Claiming Her Man

Days after their jam-packed weekend together, Bristowe revealed that she already considered Tartick her boyfriend. “We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self-love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship,” she said during an episode of her podcast. “I would be upset if he was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else.”