Family of Three!

The twosome officially welcomed the newest member of their family — a Golden Retriever named Ramen — in June 2019. Bristowe was on hand to greet the dog, whom they rescued from Korea, as her beau was out of town on business. “That first hug fits together like two freakin puzzle pieces,” Tartick gushed in the comments section of a video Bristowe shared of herself meeting the pooch for the first time.