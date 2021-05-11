In It Together

In December 2020, Bristowe and Tartick tested positive for coronavirus and spent the holidays quarantined together. “Like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us,” she wrote on Christmas Eve. “Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok.”