Perfect Score

After facing a handful of harsh critiques with Chigvintsev on DWTS, Bristowe and her pro partner earned their first perfect score in November 2020. Tartick was quick to congratulate his girlfriend, gushing over her impressive feat during a FaceTime call. “You fought, battled, and grinded with class and you freakin did it!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot from their chat. “10’s across the board! Let’s goo!!!”