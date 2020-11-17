Ready for Anything

Before she hit the ballroom floor on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, the Canada native gushed over the strength of her relationship with Tartick. “We’ve talked about the fact that people have said that or maybe it has done something to relationships,” she said during an August 2020 interview on the “Behind the Rose” podcast, admitting she had no worries that her time on the series would spark a breakup. “It’s so different for each relationship and I just feel like we’re in such a solid place and have such a good foundation.”