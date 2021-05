Still Going Strong

After accidentally sparking rumors that she and Tartick had called it quits in February 2021, Bristowe insisted that she was still “Taken AF” — but not quite “Engaged AF.” The banker poked fun at his girlfriend’s social media fail, teasing in the comments of her Instagram post, “OMG Kait 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ — stirring things up like macaroni in a pot.”