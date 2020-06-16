The Next Steps

Tartick told Us exclusively in January 2020 that the couple is talking marriage. “Kaitlyn and I have always said no matter what happens in our relationship, however we feel, we are going to do what we think makes sense so that we feel good about it at the end of the day,” he said at the time. “Whether it’s sharing a photo, sharing our feelings, whether it’s raw, whether it’s an argument or it’s us being lovey-dovey, one thing that we’ve always done is stay true to ourselves, so we’re going to continue to do that. And the next sequence for us is that step, so it’s exciting times.”