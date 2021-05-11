Pics

Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jason Tartick: ‘Everything I Could Have Asked For’

By
Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Engaged Boyfriend Jason Tartick
 Steph Sorenson Photography
4
3 / 4
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

And a Mani!

One day before the news, the reality star showed off her manicure on Instagram.

Back to top