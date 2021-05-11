Pics Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Screams After Seeing Engagement Ring From Jason Tartick: Inside Their Celebration By Johnni Macke May 11, 2021 Courtesy Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Freak Out Bristowe was shocked as her boyfriend showed her the giant diamond sparkler. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News