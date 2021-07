Glam Gala

Bristowe said that she wants the event to be as glamorous as possible. “I just know basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be like a Great Gatsby–like black-tie event, very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I’d want,” she said during a June 2021 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Four years ago I would have been like, I want bohemian. I want farm-style. I just keep changing my mind.”