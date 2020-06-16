Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth: The Way They Were

Going Steady?

Bristowe was spotted many times throughout the summer of 2018 sans her engagement ring, leading fans to believe that she and Booth had called it quits. However, the former bearer of red roses set the record straight.

“If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and a person who is doing the same but in a different career path, you know times can be tough,” she said during an August 2018 Off the Vine podcast episode. “You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the s—t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing … You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and yes, we are still together.”