Home Style Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Fans an Inside Look at Her and Boyfriend Jason Tartick’s ‘Feminine’ Nashville Home By Johnni Macke July 6, 2020 YouTube 8 3 / 8 Dining Room The TV personality paid tribute to Nashville with a music-influenced space. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July Swimsuit Style Can Be Yours For Under $30 These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types More News