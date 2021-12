Birthday Tribute

“Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks. @kaleycuoco,” Galecki captioned an Instagram snap with the Flight Attendant star in December 2021.

Cuoco, for her part, replied to his sweet post: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.” She later reshared it onto her Instagram Story, captioning it, “He calls me Mooks” alongside a “Can’t Wait to Hug You” sticker.