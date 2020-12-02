End of an Era

CBS announced in August 2018 that Big Bang Theory would be ending after its 12th season and Cuoco was dreading saying goodbye to the costars that had become like family. “I don’t wanna leave, I don’t wanna leave,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Golden Globes. “It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. … Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”