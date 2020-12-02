Not ‘Hiding’ Anymore

One year after her breakup from Galecki, Cuoco opened up about why they were “so protective” of their relationship. “It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it,” she said during an interview with CBS! Watch magazine in 2010. “It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. … We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever.”

Though she had fond memories of her time with Galecki, the actress admitted that the secretive romance “wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be” and that “hiding” their relationship “took a little bit of a toll” on them both.