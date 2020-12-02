Still Inseparable

One year after welcoming their son together, Galecki and Meyer called it quits. Shortly after news of their split made headlines, the Roseanne alum gushed over Cuoco on her 35th birthday. “The happiest 74th birthday to my fake wife @kaleycuoco You know how much I adore you and respect you,” he teased via Instagram in November 2020. “I’m so proud of all you are doing and so happy with your happiness. But most of all, our friendship and partnership over the years. XO, dear. Congratulations on 82 years of age.”

The Harley Quinn star replied: “THIS IS EVERYTHING! I LOVE U MOOKS! Even at my old age of 82!”