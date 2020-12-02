Too Close for Comfort?

Though they never let their past breakup get in the way of their work, Cuoco admitted that filming intimate scenes with her ex on Big Bang Theory posed its challenges. “When we broke up, obviously, it was a little sensitive for a minute,” she said on a November 2020 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, joking that she thought the writers created their characters’ romantic story line “just to f–k with” them. “All of a sudden, these characters were all up on each other. … Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”