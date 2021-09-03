Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2020

Cuoco opened up about the differences in her marriages to Cook and Sweeting, noting that her husband does not feel emasculated by her success like her ex did. “I think even with my, you know, I was married previously, but even with that person, that was a big problem,” she said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And I was like, ‘I have to be with someone who really has their own — whether they’re famous or not — their own life.’”

She added that the equestrian is “so fulfilled” by his career and she has a tendency to “get obsessed with his lifestyle” because she loves what he does.