Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2021

The pair announced their plans to divorce in a joint statement.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook on September 3 in the Superior Court of California for the county of Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.