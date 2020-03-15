News

Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Move in Together Nearly 2 Years After Tying the Knot

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have been living apart since their 2018 nuptials but finally shared photos of their new home together
Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco  Courtesy Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Cheers!

The couple celebrated the big milestone with a sip and a kiss. 

