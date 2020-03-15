News

Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Move in Together Nearly 2 Years After Tying the Knot

By
Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have been living apart since their 2018 nuptials but finally shared photos of their new home together
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook  Courtesy Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
13
12 / 13

Tradition

Cook carried his wife over the threshold for the first time. 

Back to top