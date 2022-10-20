Cancel OK
Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos

Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco, BF Tom Pelphrey's 'Fairytale' Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
October 2022

“Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair shortly after they announced they are expecting their first child. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”

The insider added: “[Kaley’s] saying there’s no doubt in her mind at all this is going to stick and she’s found her soulmate.”

