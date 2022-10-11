September 2022

“We have the same manager, this is a very Hollywood story I know,” Cuoco said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her rom-com, Meet Cute.

“My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single,'” the actress recalled. However, Cuoco wasn’t ready for a relationship and forgot about the exchange.

“So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?'” she explained. “So I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was at the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?'”

Cuoco gushed, “It was like love at first sight.”