3. High School Drama Inspired His Acting Career

“It was really having a very special man who was my teacher in high school [that got me into acting],” he told Collider in April 2020. “Growing up, I played sports and I was terrible at all of them. I wanted to try football but I had to wait for high school, and I did that for a few weeks and then I got hurt, so someone said I should audition for the play, which I did, but I didn’t think I could do well. And anyway, I got a little role and I met this amazing man named Steve Kazakoff.”

The Iron Fist alum continued: “He was an incredible man, he was disciplined, he was scarier than the football coaches, he was very strict, and it made it feel important, what we were doing, something that perhaps, in different circumstances, maybe I wouldn’t have taken it seriously, He made it very serious and I think I really responded to that, and I responded to the discipline, and I think having him as a teacher kind of shaped the rest of my life.”