3. Cooking is her favorite way to unwind

After a busy day of legislating, the former prosecutor turns to the kitchen for comfort. “Everything else can be crazy, I can be on six planes in one week, and what makes me feel normal is making Sunday night family dinner,” she told The Cut in August 2018. “If I’m cooking, I feel like I’m in control of my life.” In November 2019, a video of Kamala and Mindy Kaling cooking a traditional Indian dish, masala dosa, went viral.