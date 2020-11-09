4. She was close with Joe Biden’s late son, Beau

Before she was selected as Biden’s running mate ahead of the 2020 election, Kamala was already close with the former V.P.’s family. During her time as California’s attorney general, she formed a bond with Beau Biden, who held the same position in Delaware at the time. “There were periods, when I was taking heat, when Beau and I talked every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” Kamala recalled in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.

The pair remained close friends through the years, and after his 2015 death, Kamala attended Beau’s memorial service. “I feel fortunate to have known Beau as a friend and to have had the opportunity to work closely with him as Attorneys General. My heart and prayers go out to his family, which he loved so passionately,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.