October 2019

Kane and Katelyn became parents on October 30 when the songstress gave birth to daughter Kingsley.

“I think I’m going to be a great dad,” Kane previously told Us four months prior. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully, I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”